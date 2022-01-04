Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 263,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

