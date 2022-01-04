Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.98).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 253 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON:EMG traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.50 ($3.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,197,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,133. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.53. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 139.10 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

