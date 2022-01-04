Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Down 6.1%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

