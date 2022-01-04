Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 744,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 26.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 81.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Manchester United by 83.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $14.68. 303,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,321. The stock has a market cap of $635.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.47%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.