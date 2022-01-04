Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 39.67. The company had a trading volume of 331,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,665,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is 42.37. Lucid Group Inc has a 1 year low of 10.00 and a 1 year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

