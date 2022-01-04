MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $269,274.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.04 or 0.08160977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.56 or 0.99750054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007446 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

