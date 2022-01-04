Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 2,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,454,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.