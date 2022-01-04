Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. 205,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

