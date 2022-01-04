Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,832 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $341,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.