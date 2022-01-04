Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

