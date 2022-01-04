Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $378.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

