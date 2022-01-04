Marcum Wealth LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

