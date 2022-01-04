Marcum Wealth LLC Has $898,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 621,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $7,898,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 954,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

