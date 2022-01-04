Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

