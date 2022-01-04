Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $667.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

