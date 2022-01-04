Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

