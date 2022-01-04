Marilyn Matz Sells 4,349 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.38. 1,357,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

