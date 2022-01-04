Marilyn Matz Sells 4,349 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.38. 1,357,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
