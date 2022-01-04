Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $445.98

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $445.98 and last traded at $443.00, with a volume of 4240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

