Masari Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Masari has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $377,873.20 and $764.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,085.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.07 or 0.08093864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00319432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00935060 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00497027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00262770 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.