Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.05

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 33344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Get Masco alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.