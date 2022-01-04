Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $138.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.68. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

