Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

MAT stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

