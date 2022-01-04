Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in December

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.02 on Monday, hitting 0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,753. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 1.81.
About Medaro Mining
