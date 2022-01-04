Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in December

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.02 on Monday, hitting 0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,753. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 1.81.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

