MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Buys 13,635 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

MDIA stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

