MediShares (MDS) Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $24,809.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

