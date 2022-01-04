Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

