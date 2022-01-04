Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,709 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE USB traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,448. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

