Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.