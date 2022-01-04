Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $19.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $647.55. 16,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,400. The stock has a market cap of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

