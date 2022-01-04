Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

EOG opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

