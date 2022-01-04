Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 141.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $361.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.03 and a 200-day moving average of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

