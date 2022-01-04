Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5,874.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

