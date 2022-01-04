Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. 308,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,756,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

