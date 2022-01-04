Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.