Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

