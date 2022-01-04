Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

