Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.01

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

