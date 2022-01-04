Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Meritor worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

