MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Hits $168,736.99

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $168,736.99 and approximately $40.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.