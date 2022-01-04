MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
