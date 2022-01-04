MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 184.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

