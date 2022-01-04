MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

