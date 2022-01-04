Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $75,177.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.