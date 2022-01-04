MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.82. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 79,053 shares traded.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.