Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Up 53.5% in December

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MTP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,305. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

