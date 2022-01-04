Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 3,238 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

