Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.