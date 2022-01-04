Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

