Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 229 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

