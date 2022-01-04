Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

