Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.